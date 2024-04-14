How are city’s parks being managed amidst the water crisis?

Vinod Reddy, a resident of Horamavu said, “I installed a clock-monitored automatic drip irrigation for my terrace garden six months ago, and it has helped me save water and extra work. There are 44 points in and it easily covers about 100 pots. However, there are some pots need extra water. “I’ve used a timer-based watering of plants where the speed of water can be adjusted, based on need. Excess watering will generate fungus and plants will die or might not grow as expected but with this drip - zero pesticide required to remove water fungus and the pots will be clean,” explains Vinod. Aspiring to build a vertical garden next, he built the system independently, learning from YouTube.