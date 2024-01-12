How busy are the EV charging stations in CBD?

M Mathapati, deputy general manager, EV cell, Bescom, believes the state will rise to the No 1 slot (in the number of EV charging stations in the country) after the union government’s EV Yatra app is updated (see box). “We currently have 3,823 private and government-run charging stations in Karnataka,” he said. Bengaluru alone has around 320 stations, of which 195 are run by Bescom. Each station has two or three ports of different capacities (50kw, 30kw, 15kw and so on), he added. The higher the wattage, the faster the battery gets charged. The cost ranges from Rs 6 to

Rs 7 a unit at the Bescom stations.