<p>Bengaluru <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=traffic">traffic</a> police has issued an advisory in the wake of ICDS Golden Jubilee function that is underway on Friday. </p><p>The event is organised by the Karnataka State Women and Child Development Department at Krishna Vihara (Gate No. 1), Palace Grounds.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> police anticipates traffic disruptions and congestions around Krishna Vihara Gate of Palace Grounds, Bellary Road, CV Raman Road, and Jayamahal Road due to the scale of the gathering.</p><p>The police have made special arrangements and diversions for the smooth flow of traffic. </p><p><strong>Traffic guidelines</strong></p><p><strong>Towards International Airport:</strong> Vehicles are advised to use Old High Grounds Junction – Kalpana Junction – Old Udaya TV Junction – Cantonment Railway Station – Tannery Road – Nagavara to reach the airport.</p><p><strong>Towards City Centre from the airport:</strong> Vehicles are advised to take a left turn at Hebbal, then right at Nagavara Junction and continue via Bamboo Bazaar and Queen's Road. </p><p>Alternatively, they can take Hebbal Ring Road – Kuvempu Circle – Goragunte Palya Junction and proceed via Dr. Rajkumar Road.</p><p><strong>From Yeshwantpur to airport:</strong> Vehicles can take a right turn at BEL Roundabout, travel via Mathikere Road, and join the Ring Road to reach the airport.</p><p><strong>From Yeshwantpur to city: </strong>Vehicles should follow Dr. Rajkumar Road.</p>.<p><strong>Restrictions and diversions</strong></p><p><strong>Hebbal Junction: </strong>Heavy vehicles from Hebbal will be diverted to the Outer Ring Road and will not be allowed towards Bellary Road.</p><p><strong>Old High Grounds PS Junction:</strong> Vehicles from High Grounds will be diverted via Kalpana Junction – Old Udaya TV Junction – Cantonment Railway Station – Tannery Road – Nagavara.</p><p>Further, the police said heavy vehicles moving from Yeshwantpur towards CV Raman Road are prohibited.</p><p><strong>Parking restrictions</strong></p><p>Parking will be prohibited at the following roads:</p><p>Palace Road</p><p>Nandidurga Road</p><p>Ballari Road</p><p>C.V. Raman Road</p><p>Jayamahal Road</p><p>Guttahalli Road</p><p>The event is scheduled from 7 am to 4 pm. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union and State Cabinet Ministers, other dignitaries and an estimated 40,000 members of the public are expected to attend the event. </p>