JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

IISc Open Day on February 24

Entry will be free to the event at the IISc campus between 9 am and 5 pm.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 00:38 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will organise its Open Day on February 24. This annual event showcases research activities at the institute’s various departments to students and the public. 

Entry will be free to the event at the IISc campus between 9 am and 5 pm.

Students, science and technology enthusiasts and the public can visit the campus which will host popular lectures, experimental demonstrations, poster presentations, quiz contests, scientific competitions, and exhibitions across departments and centres.

Educational and other institutions as well as individuals can register for the event at https://openday.iisc.ac.in. 

The IISc said sophisticated scientific equipment and facilities will be displayed with live demonstrations and visitors can interact with researchers, faculty members, and students. Popular lecture demonstrations will be conducted on selected subjects.

A ‘kids zone’ will offer special attractions for the younger students, with several science and technology demonstrations.

IISc director Prof Govindan Rangarajan noted that the Open Day is held in conjunction with two dates – March 3 which IISc celebrates as Founder’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jamsetji N Tata and February 28 which is celebrated as National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C V Raman, a former IISc director.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 February 2024, 00:38 IST)
BengaluruIISc

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT