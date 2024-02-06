IISc Open Day on February 24

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will organise its Open Day on February 24. This annual event showcases research activities at the institute’s various departments to students and the public.
Entry will be free to the event at the IISc campus between 9 am and 5 pm.
Students, science and technology enthusiasts and the public can visit the campus which will host popular lectures, experimental demonstrations, poster presentations, quiz contests, scientific competitions, and exhibitions across departments and centres.
Educational and other institutions as well as individuals can register for the event at https://openday.iisc.ac.in.
The IISc said sophisticated scientific equipment and facilities will be displayed with live demonstrations and visitors can interact with researchers, faculty members, and students. Popular lecture demonstrations will be conducted on selected subjects.
A ‘kids zone’ will offer special attractions for the younger students, with several science and technology demonstrations.
IISc director Prof Govindan Rangarajan noted that the Open Day is held in conjunction with two dates – March 3 which IISc celebrates as Founder’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jamsetji N Tata and February 28 which is celebrated as National Science Day to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C V Raman, a former IISc director.