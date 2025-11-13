Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

In a first, Bengaluru Traffic Police's annual fine collection crosses Rs 200 crore

Between August and September this year, the BTP had offered a 50% discount on pending fines.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 15:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 15:06 IST
Bengaluru newsBengaluru trafficfine

Follow us on :

Follow Us