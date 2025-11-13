In a first, Bengaluru Traffic Police's annual fine collection crosses Rs 200 crore

<p>Bengaluru: For the first time in city's history, Bengaluru Traffic Police's (BTP) annual fine collection has crossed Rs 200 crore. </p><p>Between January and October 2025, the BTP has collected Rs 207.35 crore in fines. "About 50% of the amount was collected during the 50% discount period. But irrespective of that, we have collected about Rs 101 crore," Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), told DH. </p>.Study by Bengaluru Traffic Police reveals vehicle movement exceeds road capacity on ORR, Sarjapur Road.<p>Between August and September this year, the BTP had offered a 50% discount on pending fines. During this period, approximately Rs 106 crores worth of fines were collected. In comparison, the BTP collected only Rs 84 crore in fines in 2024. "The 50% concession was provided for less than a month, but it encouraged people to clear out all pending fines. As traffic police, our intention is never to focus on collecting fines, but instead to maintain order on the roads," a senior traffic official, told DH. </p>