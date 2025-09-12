Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

In a first, Bengaluru's Namma Metro used to transport live human heart

Transportation took place on the Green Line between Yeshwantpur and Sampige Road stations; medical team only had to pay the basic metro fare to carry out the organ transportation, says BMRCL
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 06:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A medical team transporting a live human heart at a metro station in Bengaluru.

A medical team transporting a live human heart at a metro station in Bengaluru.  

Credit: BMRCL

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 06:37 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaNamma MetroOrgan transplantorgan donation

Follow us on :

Follow Us