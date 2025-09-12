<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a> facilitated the transportation of a live human heart, for the first time since its inception, on Thursday night. </p><p>The transportation took place at 11.01 pm along the Green Line between Yeshwantpur Station and Sampige Road Station. The transit time recorded was 20 minutes. </p><p>The medical team began its journey from Sparsh Hospital at Yeshwantpur in north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> towards Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram. The team consisted of eight medical officials, a security official from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) and two Home Guards. </p>.Bengaluru's first ever liver transportation carried out in metro train.<p>In a press release, issued on Friday, the BMRCL said that assistant security officer Honne Gowda coordinated security arrangements for the organ transportation and worked closely with the medical team throughout the journey.</p>.<p>The medical team only has to pay the basic metro fare to carry out the organ transportation, shared a BMRCL spokesperson. “We don’t have a tie-up with any particular hospital. But, if anyone reaches out to us in this regard, we’re happy to facilitate their requirements,” the spokesperson told <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">DH</a>.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengalurus-first-ever-liver-transportation-carried-out-in-metro-train-3662484">city’s first-ever liver transportation through the metro</a> was carried out last month.</p>