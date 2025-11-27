<p>Bengaluru: A woman allegedly burnt her three-year-old son with a hot iron as punishment in eastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. Neighbours called the police after hearing the boy's constant cries. </p><p>The incident was reported from Nallurupuram, near HAL, on November 24. </p><p>Alarmed by the boy's screams, neighbours confronted his mother Nithya, who brushed the incident off, saying the child was "stubborn" and "it had become his habit." </p><p>The following day, neighbours noticed burn marks on the boy’s cheek and chest when he came out of the house. </p>.Woman kills her child to marry another man in northwest Delhi.<p>They contacted the police helpline 112 to complain about the incident. The child was taken to Bowring Hospital for a medical examination, while Nithya was detained for interrogation. She reportedly admitted to beating the boy and burning him with a hot knife. </p><p>Preliminary investigations revealed that she had separated from her husband and was living with her partner. She told the police that the boy frequently switched on the gas stove, and in anger, she punished him. Police initially suspected her partner's involvement but later ruled it out, stating that he was not present during the assaults. </p><p>Based on a complaint, HAL police have registered a case against Nithya for assault and cruelty to a minor. The boy has been handed over to the Child Welfare Centre in Madiwala for further care. </p><p><strong>'It was heartbreaking'</strong> </p><p>The complainant in the case and the family's neighbour, Parvathi S, said the child was rarely seen outside the house since the family moved in a month ago. </p><p>"Nithya told us she lived in Baiyappanahalli earlier and worked as a domestic help. It was heartbreaking to see the boy — he had been brutally assaulted. Before calling the police, I discussed the issue with my neighbours because we had been hearing his cries for days. When we questioned her, she rudely said she would do whatever she wanted since he was her son and no one should interfere," Parvathi told DH.</p>