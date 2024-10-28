Bengaluru: In four years, 707 deaths by negligence, only 2 convictions

<p>Bengaluru: Since 2020, Bengaluru has reported 707 cases of death by negligence, but only two resulted in a conviction, data accessed by <em>DH</em> shows, underscoring the difficulties that victims face in seeking justice. </p>.<p>As many as 378 cases are under trial and 155 under investigation. A further 135 cases were closed due to “false reporting”, while 62 resulted in acquittal, according to the data. </p>.<p>The deaths were caused by negligence related to roads, substandard civic infrastructure, rain-related incidents, electrocution and factory accidents among others. Every year, 10–15 per cent of cases pertain to negligence involving civic agencies. </p>.Bengaluru: Death toll in Babusapalya building collapse rises to 9 .<p>Under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), death by negligence was punished with two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the punishment has been enhanced to five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. </p>.<p>The collapse of an under-construction apartment building in eastern Bengaluru on October 22, which killed at least nine people, received wide attention and resulted in a quick police case. However, in many cases of death by negligence, even filing a police complaint is hard. </p>.<p>In cases where a single labourer is killed, the victim’s family usually goes for “settlement” with the accused due to their poor financial situation, a police officer investigating the Babusapalya case said. </p>.<p>“A large number of cases marked as false reporting are also the result of such “settlements”. Complainants either don’t cooperate during evidence gathering or just withdraw the case,” the officer explained. </p>.<p>In many cases, “settlement” cases are eventually categorised into Unnatural Death Reports (UDRs). Almost all such incidents involve deaths at construction sites and factories. Proving a case of death by negligence is also not easy and involves a lot of technical work, according to the officer. </p>.<p>Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), explained that the word ‘negligence’ has not been well-defined, so distinguishing acts amounting to negligence is important and calls for careful investigations. </p>.<p>“When a complainant alleges negligence, we need to establish the acts that are actually negligent and then proceed with technical analysis to prove them.</p>.<p>Even a minor hiccup, such as the non-defining of a small act during the investigation, can cause the case to fall flat,” he told DH. </p>.<p>According to the latest data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), Bengaluru topped metropolitan cities in deaths occurring due to negligence from civic bodies. </p>.<p>A well-placed senior officer explained that getting prosecution sanction against a government employee is “nearly impossible” and securing a conviction “a pipe dream”. </p>.<p>In the rare chance that the government grants prosecution sanction, it’s only when the accused is a junior officer. Even when a death occurs due to clear negligence by civic authorities, it is difficult for victims to get justice, the officer added. </p>