<p>Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, four men barged into a house in northwest Bengaluru's Madanayakanahalli late on Tuesday night and gang-raped a 34-year-old woman hailing from Kolkata, police told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>They also informed that the men robbed her valuables before fleeing from the crime scene. </p><p>The woman, who works in a beauty parlour, was asleep with her four-year-old son when the assailants stormed into her rented house in Gangondanahalli around 12.15 am. The gang threatened her and took turns to sexually assault her. They later decamped with Rs 26,000 in cash and other valuables. </p>.Bengaluru college suspends student accused of rape; police confirm ‘no CCTV’ on floor where crime occurred.<p>Police investigations revealed that the woman lives in with a colleague, who was away at the time of the incident. </p><p><strong>Police action follows</strong></p><p>The Madanayakanahalli police rushed to the scene after receiving information and have registered a case. Police have tracked down two suspects. Two of the suspects were detained based on CCTV footage. Police are questioning them to gather details about other accomplices.</p><p>The survivor has been sent for medical examination. </p>