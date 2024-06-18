Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

In Pics| Top picnic spots in Bengaluru

Picnics are the ultimate outdoor experience, providing a perfect mix of nature, food, and tranquility. This Picnic Day, check out this list of the best picnic spots near Bengaluru to inspire your next getaway.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 15:10 IST
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 15:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, one of the historic parks in the City, is famous for beautiful flower shows, expansive lawns, glass house, and diverse plant species. This park is one of the perfect spot to spend time with family and friends.

Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, one of the historic parks in the City, is famous for beautiful flower shows, expansive lawns, glass house, and diverse plant species. This park is one of the perfect spot to spend time with family and friends.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Located in the heart of the city, Cubbon Park is one of the lively spaces that allows people to relax and enjoy themselves. One the oldest parks in the country this park offers lush greenery, walking paths, and ample space to hang out, making it a popular choice for families and friends.

Located in the heart of the city, Cubbon Park is one of the lively spaces that allows people to relax and enjoy themselves. One the oldest parks in the country this park offers lush greenery, walking paths, and ample space to hang out, making it a popular choice for families and friends.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Located on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Bannerghatta Biological Park is one of the most famous and most visited national parks in Karnataka. This wildlife reserve offers a great picnic spot with the opportunity to see wildlife and enjoy nature trails.

Located on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Bannerghatta Biological Park is one of the most famous and most visited national parks in Karnataka. This wildlife reserve offers a great picnic spot with the opportunity to see wildlife and enjoy nature trails.

Credit: DH Photo

Sankey Tank is a man-made lake that a picturesque setting, serene environment and walking paths. The place attract visitors throughout the years for picnics and leisurely strolls.

Sankey Tank is a man-made lake that a picturesque setting, serene environment and walking paths. The place attract visitors throughout the years for picnics and leisurely strolls.

Credit: DH Photo

Known for its scenic beauty and bird-watching opportunities, Hebbal Lake is an ideal place for a delightful picnic outing amidst nature.

Known for its scenic beauty and bird-watching opportunities, Hebbal Lake is an ideal place for a delightful picnic outing amidst nature.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2024, 15:10 IST
Bengaluru newstravelpicnic

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT