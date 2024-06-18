In Pics| Top picnic spots in Bengaluru

Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, one of the historic parks in the City, is famous for beautiful flower shows, expansive lawns, glass house, and diverse plant species. This park is one of the perfect spot to spend time with family and friends.
Located in the heart of the city, Cubbon Park is one of the lively spaces that allows people to relax and enjoy themselves. One the oldest parks in the country this park offers lush greenery, walking paths, and ample space to hang out, making it a popular choice for families and friends.
Located on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Bannerghatta Biological Park is one of the most famous and most visited national parks in Karnataka. This wildlife reserve offers a great picnic spot with the opportunity to see wildlife and enjoy nature trails.
Sankey Tank is a man-made lake that a picturesque setting, serene environment and walking paths. The place attract visitors throughout the years for picnics and leisurely strolls.
Known for its scenic beauty and bird-watching opportunities, Hebbal Lake is an ideal place for a delightful picnic outing amidst nature.
