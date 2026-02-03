<p>New Delhi: The 26th edition of the INDIAWOOD 2026 will be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from February 26 to March 2.</p><p>Organised by NürnbergMesse India, the show is set to attract woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry players.</p><p>The event is further supported by EUMABOIS, the European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers.</p><p>The show will host over 1,000 brands from more than 50 countries, welcome 90,000 industry professionals, and span 85,000 sqm of exhibition space, marking a 15 per cent growth over the previous edition, the statement said. </p><p>“INDIAWOOD 2026 represents the growing confidence, maturity and global ambition of India’s woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry. As the largest edition to date, it reinforces India’s position as a trusted manufacturing destination and a critical link in the global supply chain. The strong international participation and focus on technology, sustainability and skill development reflect the industry’s readiness to scale and compete internationally," Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NürnbergMesse India, said. </p>