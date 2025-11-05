<p class="bodytext">MLA Rizwan Arshad of the Shivajinagar constituency has come up with an initiative to redevelop eight schools in the area. He aims to focus on improving the infrastructure and upgrading the curriculum.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The state-run Tamil School and the BBMP-run Hafizia School, each close to 140 years old, are set to undergo major renovations, including curriculum enhancements. These schools will be adopted by different organisations as part of their CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The government schools in the area are often viewed as poorly maintained, providing subpar education, with many lacking a proper curriculum. As a result, students frequently leave these schools in search of schools with better facilities,” Arshad told <span class="italic">Metrolife. </span></p>.<p class="bodytext">The Tamil School has been adopted by Inventure, a city-based private school in Bengaluru — it has begun operations this academic year (2025-2026) and is expanding its facilities. Hafizia School is being designed to meet international standards with help from Education Design International, a Bengaluru-based architecture firm. The Bengaluru-based Faizal and Shabana Foundation, known for its successful upgradation of a government school in Kozhikode, will provide the curriculum.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The foundation aims to turn Hafizia School into a model for government education in Karnataka,” said Arshad. They will train teachers and operate the school at no cost, with plans to begin in the upcoming academic year (2026-2027).</p>.<p class="bodytext">“While we have invested in several other government schools, these two are designed to incorporate a new educational system,” he stated, also adding, “With our reinvestment and partnerships with private entities, we aim to surpass the standards of private schools.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hafizia School will also serve as a community sports centre for women during off-hours. It will offer such facilities as a running track, amphitheatre, and play area, promoting sports and exercise.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Multiple sports centres will also be developed to deter youth from substance abuse and joining gangs. These sports centres are being built atop community halls equipped with world-class gyms, and pickleball and badminton courts.</p>