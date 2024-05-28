Innovation, tech push defining India’s growth, says Dhankhar

Bengaluru: India’s scientific community is converging to fuel transformative change and widening the range of opportunities for the country’s youth, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Monday.
He was speaking at CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories after a visit to the facility.
Calling the laboratory a crucible where India’s outlook for the future was taking shape, the Vice President said the country was on a course of incremental growth, which the world was noticing.
"India is one of the countries that are focusing on disruptive technologies. Our quantum computing system is already in place. We are also focusing on Machine Learning, blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things,” he said.
Highlighting India’s recent successes in the field of space, Dhankhar noted that several institutions had come together to accomplish the feats.
He underlined the wind tunnel facility at CSIR-NAL for its role in India’s space missions, including Chandrayaan-3. The trisonic wind tunnel has, since its 1967 inception, been providing critical aerodynamics data for India’s aerospace programmes.
Speaking about the shift from conventional warfare to the more advanced models, Dhankhar said countries that invest in technological upgrades were likely to have secure borders. India’s progress in this domain will be determined by laboratories like CSIR-NAL, he said.
Earlier, Dhankhar witnessed the flying display of Hansa NG, the indigenous flying trainer designed and developed by CSIR-NAL. He was briefed on the aviation technology innovations accomplished by the organisation. He also inaugurated the Centre for Carbon Fibre and Prepregs during his visit.
Published 27 May 2024, 22:13 IST