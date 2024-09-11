Integrated solid waste project gets approval from Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: Amid allegations of potentially favouring a black-listed company, the Siddaramaiah government has approved an integrated solid waste management (ISWM) project for Bengaluru, modelled after systems in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Since the civic body has struggled to find suitable land for the project, the government has formed a seven-member committee to identify 50 to 100 acres of land at four locations around the city.

This decision follows a recent statement by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy, who claimed the project could cost Rs 45,000 crore and involve a 30-year contract with a private firm.