Integrated solid waste project gets approval from Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: Amid allegations of potentially favouring a black-listed company, the Siddaramaiah government has approved an integrated solid waste management (ISWM) project for Bengaluru, modelled after systems in Chennai and Hyderabad.
Since the civic body has struggled to find suitable land for the project, the government has formed a seven-member committee to identify 50 to 100 acres of land at four locations around the city.
This decision follows a recent statement by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy, who claimed the project could cost Rs 45,000 crore and involve a 30-year contract with a private firm.
Early this week, the Urban Development Department (UDD) issued an order, confirming the state Cabinet’s approval of the project, which will manage collection and transportation of municipal solid waste. The process that is divided into four packages will begin from door-to-door collection to secondary transfer stations and processing plants.
The BBMP has been instructed not to finalise tenders until the required land is secured. The land has to be free of encumbrances, litigation and controversies.
The committee, headed by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, will have members from the urban development, finance, energy, public works and revenue departments.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath will be the member secretary.
Challenge ahead
However, securing land for this may be challenging due to potential opposition from local residents, as they will be concerned about environmental impacts.
Previously, the proposed sites in Bidadi, Doddaballapura, Gollahalli and Mandur had to be dropped after MLAs of these areas opposed the move, fearing backlash from voters.
Given the difficulties in acquiring public land, the government’s order from September 2 permits the committee to explore private land options, if suitable public land cannot be found.
Costly plan
Initial estimates suggest that the BBMP’s garbage collection and transportation will cost Rs 2,343 per tonne per day, totalling approximately Rs 1.4 crore daily.
Processing and disposal costs are expected to be Rs 2,301 per tonne per day, though this is anticipated to decrease to Rs 654 per tonne per day as waste is converted into energy, compost and biogas.
To address the increased expenditure, the BBMP plans to introduce a user fee of Rs 100 per month for the 28 lakh households and a separate tariff for five lakh commercial establishments.