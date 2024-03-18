IPL 2024: BWSSB to meet KSCA on water needs during matches

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a meeting with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Monday to discuss the water requirements for the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the upcoming IPL matches.
The KSCA has informed the BWSSB that it depends mostly on treated water to run the stadium, according to board chairman Ramprasath Manohar V. "We will hold the meeting to understand the requirements for drinking water,” he told DH.
The stadium, which has a capacity of 32,000 spectators, will host its IPL matches on March 25 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. The next matches will be played on March 29 and April 2.
While the BWSSB has not cut the supply of Cauvery water to the city, localities on the outskirts that depend on groundwater have been hit hard because many borewells have gone dry.
In some localities, the scarcity is so severe that residents have to line up for nearly an hour for a bucket of water.
