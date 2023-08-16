‘Isec has to get varsity or deemed varsity tag to grant PhD’

Speaking to DH, Prof D Rajajashekar, director of the Institute, said, “It is not that the proposal was rejected. The government has sought more clarifications.” Rajashekar said Isec has requested the government to declare it as a state institute of excellence. Currently, the institute is dependent on the University of Mysore and the Bangalore University to award the PhD degrees, though it houses around 100 research scholars under various central scholarships.