<p>Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> swapped his official car for a casual early morning walk at sharp 7 am on Saturday, launching the "Walk with Bengaluru" program by interacting with daily walkers. He patiently listened to a barrage of civic complaints ranging from hectic traffic and potholes to the city’s endemic garbage disposal crisis.</p><p>The Deputy CM heard requests and grievances concerning parking problems, stray dog management, and the lack of proper road asphalting from over 100 to 150 people. The highly debated tunnel road project emerged as a central point of contention, with several walkers expressing fear that the infrastructure initiative would negatively impact the fragile environment of the historic Lalbagh Botanical Garden.</p>.'Disaster in the making': Citizens, experts oppose Rs 26,000-crore Tunnel Road Project, warn damage to Lalbagh Botanical Garden .<p>Addressing the environmental concerns head-on, Shivakumar assured citizens that the tunnel road alignment would absolutely not traverse under Lalbagh. "It is my promise; the project will not go through nor under Lalbagh. It just goes below the hill rock and comes up outside," he clarified, promising to visit the spot himself and ensure the same.</p><p>On the issue of waste management, the Deputy CM described the menace as a "big mafia" and stated, "I am working out on this issue, and it will be sorted out soon."</p><p>Shivakumar also announced a Rs 10 crore fund for the comprehensive development of Lalbagh. The planned revamp includes modernising the rose garden, providing free urinals, and mandating the presence of a doctor and ambulance within the garden premises. </p><p>He also mentioned plans to create more tree parks and gardens like Lalbagh across the city, intending to discuss the expansion of green cover with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.</p><p>The Deputy CM instructed respective officials to note down the names and contact numbers of all people who raised complaints and promised to get them addressed.</p>