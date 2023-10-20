Jayanthi Kumaresh to perform next weekend

Veena maestro Jayanthi Kumaresh and Hindustani vocalists Vishal Moghe and Mukul Kulkarni are set to perform at Bangalore International Centre next week. While Vishal and Mukul will perform on October 27, Jayanthi will take the stage on October 29.
The two concerts are curated by Devina Dutt, co-founder of First Edition Arts, a performing arts company that aims to promote classical music and dance in their purest forms. “I believe that the need of the hour is a deep dive into the purest forms of classical music. I disagree with the belief that it needs to be altered or given a celebrity stamp of approval to make it more palatable for modern audiences,” says Devina.
The company was set up 10 years ago, and to mark its 10th year, they plan to host a series of concerts to create awareness about classical music. An element of conversation or storytelling has been a common fixture in their events.
“The audience for classical Indian music is dwindling. We want to change that by hosting events where the artistes interact with the spectators,” she shares. To build a following for the genre is a slow process.
“It takes time to understand and cultivate an interest in it,” she adds. In the past, they have organised performances by guitarist John McLaughlin, Hindustani singer Venkatesh Kumar and Bharatnatyam dancer Aniruddha Knight.
Jayanthi’s concert — called Quest — will see her talking about her journey as a musician. She will also share insights on the Saraswati veena, its significance, history and versatility, and veena styles unique to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
“I find that not many people are aware of the Saraswati veena. Not many know that it is the national instrument of the country,” shares Jayanthi.
One of the highlights of the event will be a display of a 100-year-old veena from Jayanthi’s collection.
She will perform her own compositions in addition to compositions by the ‘trinity of Karnatik music’ — Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, and Syama
Sastri. She will be joined by percussionists Jayachandra Rao on the mridangam and Trichy Krishnaswamy on the ghatam.
Hindustani tunes
The show on October 27, titled Reflections, will focus on Hindustani music. Vishal and Mukul have both trained under Arun Kashalkar of the Agra Gwalior gharana and Sharad Sathe of the Gwalior gharana. They will be performing mid-tempo evening ragas from their repertoire.
“Vishal’s style is open, has room for improvisation and slight experimentation, whereas Mukul is more conventional and deliberate,” says Devina. Though the two vocalists will perform separately, they will be in conversation with each other about their music, training and gurus.
Reflections, October 27, 6.30 pm, entry free. Quest, October 29, 6.30 pm, tickets online. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur