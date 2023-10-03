Jayaram N is new BDA boss

Ending a week-long suspense, the government on Monday appointed the 2004-batch IAS officer, Jayaram N, as commissioner of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).
Jayaram replaces G Kumar Naik, who retired on superannuation on September 30. Jayaram was earlier chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
After his posting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to relieve Jayaram from the position of his secretary since BDA commissioner is seen as a full-time assignment.
Although the government was expected to announce the new BDA commissioner last Saturday, it delayed the appointment since several officials aspired for the coveted position of the independent agency with wider powers. It finally decided to make the announcement on Gandhi Jayanthi, a government holiday.
On priority basis
As BDA commissioner, Jayaram is expected to complete the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, which is behind schedule by at least three years.
The BDA has innumerable cases of litigation, and no commissioner in the past has been able to fix Arkavathi Layout. The BDA is also planning to distribute sites on its newly formed Shivaram Karanth Layout.
Other than the residential layouts, the BDA is building an elevated loop at Hebbal and is also tasked with building the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR).
It is also responsible for issuing approvals for development plans, building plans and the change of land use, but the process of obtaining these approvals is murky. In the past, the BDA earned notoriety for allotting alternative sites in prime areas ignoring rules.