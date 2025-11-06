<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have said they have arrested a woman software engineer for allegedly sending multiple hoax bomb threat emails to schools and colleges across the city.</p><p>The accused, Rene Joshilda, an employee of a private software firm, was taken into custody by the North Division Cybercrime police. She confessed that she sent hoax emails to several institutions, including a public school at Kalasipalya, on June 14 this year, the police said.</p><p>Investigations revealed that Joshilda, who was lodged in the Ahmedabad Central Prison in Gujarat in connection with a similar offence, had used VPN services and virtual mobile numbers obtained through an app called GetCood to mask her identity. She had created seven WhatsApp accounts to execute her plan.</p>.Bomb threat to Chennai ED office turns out to be hoax.<p>The city police brought her to Bengaluru under a body warrant, and during questioning, the police discovered that she had sent similar threats to many institutions in Gujarat, Mysuru, and Chennai, including one to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.</p><p>A senior police officer said that the motive behind the crime was revenge. She wanted to take revenge against a man who had rejected her proposal. Intending to frame him, she had used his email ID to send the threats, the police said. </p><p>The police said investigations are underway to determine the full extent of her involvement and technical details involved.</p>