'Congress govt is anti-cow': BJP stages protest with cattle in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The opposition BJP on Tuesday staged a protest with cattle, accusing the Congress government in the state of being "anti-cow".

Party leaders gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru with cows. They put banners on the cows which read: "This government is not in favour of livestock."

The party also alleged that there are an inadequate number of veterinary hospitals in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts with many of the existing ones having been shifted to other places. "Following this, milk production has dwindled in this region," a party leader said.