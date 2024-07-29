Kanakapura police open fire to nab 'leader' of attackers on Dalit in Malagalu

Bengaluru: The Kanakapura police on Sunday opened fire at two people who allegedly slashed a Dalit man’s left hand at Malagalu in Ramanagara district on July 21.

Both the suspects were shifted to hospital. A police officer close to the investigation said both were out of danger.

At least seven armed men entered a colony in the village occupied by Dalits and attacked the residents. Seven people, including two women, were injured during the attack.