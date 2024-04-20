Kannada actor Harshika Poonacha, husband harassed by mob, attacked in Bengaluru

Kannada actor Harshika Poonacha was allegedly harassed by a mob and her husband was attacked during a recent outing to a restaurant in Pulikeshi Nagar in eastern Bengaluru. The incident occurred on the evening of April 2 but came to light after Poonacha narrated it on Friday morning through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

A little after 7:41 pm, Poonacha, her husband Bhuvann Ponnanna, and two other female family members, exited the Karama Restaurant in Pulikeshi Nagar. The actor told DH that soon after they entered the car brought by a valet, a man came out of nowhere.

“He said “Dekh ke jao” (watch where you are going),” Poonacha said. “Ponnanna replied to him in Kannada that we were leaving and asked the person to move aside. The person then said, “Yeh Kannada ke log bahut zyada baat karten hain” (these Kannada people talk a lot). My husband asked him what's his problem was if he speaks Kannada.”