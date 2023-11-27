Kannada channel MD arrested in cheating case

BENGALURU: The managing director of a private Kannada news channel has been arrested in a cheating case, police said.
A court had issued a non-bailable warrant against GM Kumar, following which he was arrested by the Vijayanagar police and produced before the court. He has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.
Ashwin Mahendra and Kumar had started a media company and were its directors. Mahendra alleged that Kumar had eventually started to hold board meetings without his knowledge. He also claimed that Kumar opened multiple bank accounts in his name and conducted transactions worth crores of rupees.
Kumar, who was granted bail by the court in the case, didn’t appear for hearings for almost a year. Following this, the court issued a non-bailable warrant.
An FIR was registered against Kumar in the Vijayanagar police station in 2022 under IPC sections 402 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating), police said.
Santosh Kumar, the then inspector of Vijayanagar police station, submitted a chargesheet against Kumar.