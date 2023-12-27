Kannada language rule imposition turns violent; activists vandalise hotel board in Bengaluru

A protest by the Kannada Raksha Vedhike, a pro-Kannada language outfit, turned violent on Wednesday as the group vandalised a hotel in Bengaluru demanding use of the local language on their sign board.
The protests come in the background of BBMP's order telling commercial establishments in the capital city to use as much as 60 per cent of Kannada on their name boards by February 28, 2024, or lose their trade licence and face legal action.
However, many traders said that they were unaware of the rule and hence did not adhere to it.
More to follow...