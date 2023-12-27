JOIN US
Bengaluru

Kannada language rule imposition turns violent; activists vandalise hotel board in Bengaluru

The protests come in the background of BBMP's order telling commercial establishments in the capital city to use as much as 60 per cent of Kannada on their name boards by February 28, 2024, or lose their trade licence and face legal action.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 06:37 IST

A protest by the Kannada Raksha Vedhike, a pro-Kannada language outfit, turned violent on Wednesday as the group vandalised a hotel in Bengaluru demanding use of the local language on their sign board.

The protests come in the background of BBMP's order telling commercial establishments in the capital city to use as much as 60 per cent of Kannada on their name boards by February 28, 2024, or lose their trade licence and face legal action.

However, many traders said that they were unaware of the rule and hence did not adhere to it. 

More to follow...

(Published 27 December 2023, 06:37 IST)
