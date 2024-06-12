Kannada star Darshan paid Rs 5 lakh each to two accused for shouldering murder blame

Bengaluru: Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa is believed to have paid Rs 5 lakh each to two of the four men who took the blame for the murder of Renukaswamy, the actor's fan from Chitradurga.

Their end of the bargain was to not take the actor's name during police investigation, no matter what. The other two suspects were promised Rs 5 lakh each once they went to jail.

Among the four men is Raghavendra, a member of the actor's fan association from Chitradurga. Police believe the actor had asked him to bring Renukaswamy to Bengaluru.