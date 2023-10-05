Home
Karnataka Energy minister to fast track solarisation of IP sets, feeders

Last Updated 05 October 2023, 04:46 IST

Aiming to fast track the solarisation of irrigation pumpsets and feeders, Energy Minister K J George inspected the areas that have been identified to set up the feeders.

George visited Mudhadi, Rangenahalli and Chikkur villages in Arasikere. Speaking after the inspection, he said that these projects will enhance localised power generation and provide farmers access to uninterrupted power supply.

While BESCOM, CESCOM and HESCOM have already identified land for the project, the other electricity supply companies are in the process of identification, he said.

(Published 05 October 2023, 04:46 IST)
BengaluruKarnatakaK J George

