Karnataka focus of 2-day cultural festival

<p>Azim Premji University and Bangalore International Centre (BIC) will host a cultural festival on November 9 and 10. It is titled 'Krishna to Kaveri'.</p>.<p>It will feature 20 sessions in Kannada and English. The topics will range from traditional art forms of the state to its wildlife and sporting culture.</p>.<p>On Saturday, a discussion on Rajendra Chenni's book about Kannada sub-nationalism and state formation, titled 'State Matters', will be held.</p>.<p>It will be followed by sessions on environmental conservation featuring wildlife expert Ullas Karanth, and the state's sporting prospects with sportspersons Dhinidhi Desinghu and Rakshitha Raju.</p>.<p>On Sunday, scholars like M S Asha Devi, Devu Pattar, H L Pushpa, Basavaraja Kalgudi and K Sathyanarayana will be part of a panel discussion titled 'Evolution of Kannada Consciousness and Jnanapith Awardees'.</p>.<p>'Karnataka Vaibhava', an exhibition of artworks by Shashidhar Adapa, will be on display on both days. The festival will also shine a light on traditional art forms like Chittara painting, Banjara mirror work and Kawandi quilt making.</p>.<p>Concerts and standup comedy are also in store. Hindustani vocalist Nagarajrao Havaldar will perform on November 9 while Karnatik musician Chitra Srikrishna will take centre stage on November 10. Standup comedy act by Sonu Venugopal is slated for Sunday.</p>.<p>'Kayaka' will be the final performance. The concert, led by M D Pallavi and Bruce Lee Mani, will blend traditional poetry with contemporary music.</p>.<p><em>November 9 and 10, 11 am to 9 pm at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Entry free. Visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org for registration and schedule</em></p>