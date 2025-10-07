Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka govt to establish German language exam centre in Bengaluru

The Skill Development Department’s decision was prompted by the long wait that students endure to take the German language examination at the Goethe Institute
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 01:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 01:32 IST
EducationGerman

Follow us on :

Follow Us