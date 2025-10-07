Karnataka govt to establish German language exam centre in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to help those trained by the Skill Development Department secure employment abroad, the state government has decided to establish a foreign language examination centre – a first in Karnataka – for German in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The Skill Development Department’s decision was prompted by the long wait that students endure to take the German language examination at the Goethe Institute – the only place that both offers courses and holds examinations in German. The department is also slated to offer German language lessons to healthcare workers. Meanwhile, others can also register for the German language examination held at the government’s centre.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC) has tied up with the German Agency for International Healthcare Professionals (DeFa) for this initiative.</p>.<p>Karnataka Skill Development Corporation Managing Director Nagaraja N M said, “After we submitted a proposal for the examination centre, a team from Germany visited the Karnataka Technical Training Institute in Bengaluru where we are planning to set up the centre, and took stock of the facilities. We are waiting for approval from the authorities concerned.”</p>.British, French, German foreign ministers condemn Israel's Qatar strikes.<p>KVTSDC officials said that healthcare workers could register for German, Japanese, Italian, Spanish and English language lessons till the end of October. Workers can enrol in these courses for free, said officials.</p>.<p>“More than 800 nurses have enrolled in our free training programmes. Since there is a huge demand for healthcare professionals in Germany, we decided to train and hold examinations to help the workers secure employment abroad. Germany is looking for at least 10,000 healthcare professionals, especially nurses. Knowledge of German language will be an asset for our candidates,” added Nagaraja.</p>.<p>Healthcare professionals eager to enrol in the government’s free foreign language training programme can register on: http://nursesflt.ksdckarnataka.com.</p>.<p>Improving global employment prospects</p>.<p>The objective of this initiative is to promote safe, ethical and humane migration policies by training skilled professionals from Karnataka in foreign languages and awarding internationally recognised certifications, thereby improving their employment prospects across the globe, said Sharan Prakash Patil, Karnataka Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development.</p>