Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka High Court directs authorities to consider plea of Pakistan woman

The petitioner submitted that since their children are Indian citizens, her case for grant of Indian citizenship should be considered favourably.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 15:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 15:21 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnataka High CourtPakistani National

Follow us on :

Follow Us