Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka High Court division bench stays order on free passes at Kanakapura Road toll plaza

Earlier, the single bench had directed the NHAI and the project proponent of the NH-209 widening work to issue free local resident passes within 30 days, without levying any toll or user fee.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 21:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 21:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnataka High CourtKanakapura Road

Follow us on :

Follow Us