Karnataka Medical Education Minister pays surprise visit to children's hospitals in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in the city and warned of disciplinary action if patients are denied proper treatment.

The minister's surprise visit comes amid growing complaints against the hospitals over poor treatment to the patients. Patil pulled up the doctors and staff over their alleged poor functioning.