<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has launched no added sugar range for Deepavali as people are preferring sweets that are better for their weight loss, diabetes and oral health. </p>.<p>The new sugarless sweets include Nandini Khova Gulab Jamun, which costs Rs 220 for 550 grams, Nandini Milk Peda, at Rs 170 for 200 grams, and Nandini Jaggery Oats and Nuts Barfi, <br>at Rs170 for a pack of 200 grams. </p>.<p>During Dasara, the KMF said it sold over 750 metric tonnes of a variety of sweets. The KMF brand has over 175 milk and milk products that have been prepared and sold by them. </p>