Karnataka releases Rs 96 cr for three flyovers, two underpasses

Bengaluru: In its push to break the city’s traffic bottlenecks, the state government has given Rs 96 crore to build three flyovers and two underpasses.
Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had earlier announced flyovers in places like Adugodi and Kempegowda Circle, the projects merely remained on paper due to a change in governments.
In all, the government has injected funds into 16 new projects by reallocating Rs 169.44 crore allocated in the previous state budgets, but remained unused due to various reasons.
Transport Minister and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy said the government has given Rs 28.54 crore to build an overpass at Adugodi, but that is unlikely to solve the traffic problems.
“I had proposed a longer flyover that allows motorists to skip at least four junctions between the Madiwala underpass and Bosch office on Hosur Road. The integrated flyover requires at least Rs 50 crore. I will seek additional grants from the government,” he said.
The flyover project at Kempegowda Circle in Old Yelahanka that received Rs 25 crore is expected to help airport-bound travellers heading in from Doddaballapura Road. The BBMP is currently building a flyover at Doddaballapura Road, but could not build a loop towards the airport since it must make space for the upcoming suburban rail project.
The government has also given Rs 25 crore to build a short tunnel road between the Yeshwantpur railway line connecting Tumakuru Road and Mathikere via Mohan Kumar Nagar Main Road. Estimated to cost Rs 100 crore, the project was first announced by RR Nagar MLA Munirathna, but it did not take off.
The government has also given Rs 6.9 crore for a swimming pool in Vijayanagar, Rs 7 crore to develop KR Market, Rs 4 crore each to develop Johnson and Russell markets, Rs 10 crore to build a railway overbridge in Singayyanapalya, Rs 5 crore for a pedestrian subway on 18th Cross Malleswaram near Nirmala Rani School, and a further Rs 5 crore for a multipurpose building at Kamakshipalya’s KHB Colony ground.
Some assembly constituencies represented by the Congress have received funds for roadworks, including Rs 29.31 crore for Chamarajpet, Rs 5.03 crore for Sarvagnanagar, Rs 5 crore for Pulakeshinagar, and Rs 2.75 crore for Shantinagar (widening of Lower Agaram road).