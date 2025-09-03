Karnataka's four-member commission to draw ward boundaries in 3 months

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has formed a four-member delimitation commission to draw ward boundaries of the newly-carved corporations, which come under the Greater Bengaluru Area. The government has set a three-month deadline to complete the task. The exercise is crucial to hold elections to the five municipal corporations. </p>.<p>In an order issued on Tuesday, the delimitation commission will be headed by the Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). He will be assisted by three members: the senior-most commissioner of the five corporations, deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district, and special commissioner (administration, revenue and information technology) of the GBA.</p>.<p>The September 2 order states that the government has formed five corporations as per the provisions of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024.</p>.<p>In its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the government had promised to complete delimitation work in a month's time. </p>.Two IPS officers posted to restructured posts from BBMP to GBA.<p>Until the newly carved ward comes into force, the five corporations will continue to operate as per the existing wards.</p>.<p>While Bengaluru Central City Corporation comprises of 42 wards, Bengaluru East City Corporation will have a total of 17 wards, including part of Bellandur. Bengaluru North City Corporation comprises a total of 41 wards and Bengaluru South City Corporation will have 37 wards, including part of Hemmigepura. Bengaluru West City Corporation has the maximum number of wards. That is 64, including part of Hemmigepura and RR Nagar.</p>.<p>In the guidelines, the government has pointed out that population, geographical size, population density, revenue potential, non-agricultural activities, and employment activities must be taken into account while drawing up the boundaries. It has also set an upper limit on the number of wards each corporation should have, which is not more than 150.</p>.<p>As per the 2011 census, the population within the BBMP limits was 85 lakh, but the number has increased to 1.44 crore, according to the 2023 electoral data.</p>.<p>The government order states that the wards must be delimited based on the 2011 census, but allows for a deviation of up to 25% to ensure the population is distributed evenly across wards.</p>