KEA to utilise AI to prevent malpractice in competitive exams

Bengalruu: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has decided to make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a bid to prevent malpractice in competitive examinations conducted by it.
KEA officials said this would help keep a vigil on candidates who indulge in malpractice.
"We have decided to utilise AI technology to conduct the examinations in a transparent manner. A proposal regarding this is pending before the government," said H Prasanna, Executive Director of KEA.
The technology will help keep an eye on candidates taking the help of gadgets like Bluetooth to write answers and also prevent mass-copying and impersonation.
Prasanna said examinations have become a sensitive matter nowadays. "The KEA conducts competitive exams for recruitments to various departments," he said.
The AI technology will be implemented on a pilot basis for recruitment examinations scheduled in July for the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. Around 17,000 candidates have applied for these examinations.
"We have decided to match fingerprints of candidates taken during the exams while giving them appointment orders. This will help catch those who may try to work around all foolproof measures, including AI technology," Prasanna said.
Published 20 June 2024, 21:43 IST