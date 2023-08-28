Kerala man arrested for murdering live-in partner in Bengaluru

Police have arrested a 24-year-old sales professional who allegedly bludgeoned his live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker in southern Bengaluru on Saturday.
CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said the suspect was arrested early on Sunday.
Vaishnaw, a sales and marketing executive, had been in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend Deva (24) for the last two-and-a-half years. He's from Kollam and she was from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The couple had been living in a second-floor rented house in New Mico Layout.
A police source said that the couple quarrelled as Vaishnaw was suspicious that his girlfriend was having an affair. They fought over the same matter on Saturday, leading to the murder.
Around 3.30 pm, Vaishnaw smashed Deva's head, leading to massive loss of blood and instant death, according to police sources.