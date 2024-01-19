'Kids for Tigers' fest in Bengaluru today

Bengaluru: Over 300 city students will on Friday participate in the annual inter-school fest that aims to promote tiger conservation.
The fest is being organised by 'Kids for Tigers', a children’s environment awareness programme conducted by Sanctuary Nature Foundation and sponsored by IndusInd Bank, at Bal Bhavan.
This year's theme — One Earth, One Tiger — will highlight the interconnected nature of biodiversity and spread the message about how saving tigers and their forests is essential to protecting the country’s food and water security.
Kalyan Varma, wildlife photographer and filmmaker, will inaugurate the fest.
Through creative activities such as a nature quiz, face painting activities, group songs, pick-and-speak competitions and scroll display, the fest provides students and teachers from 20 city schools an opportunity to reflect on conservation efforts, combating climate change and sustainable coexistence of all species on earth, while calling for collective climate action.