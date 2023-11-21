Killed geologist to steal valuables, confesses former driver

Confessing to having killed the senior geologist, her 32-year-old former driver, Kiran, said that he committed the murder to steal valuables.
Police said they recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash and two gold bangles from the killer’s friend. Earlier, they had found the murder weapon.
Police arrested Kiran eight hours after they found Prathima KS strangled and her throat slit, on November 6 at her residence in Doddakallasandra under the Subramanyapura station limits. Kiran was picked up from Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district.
Prathima was a 45-year-old geologist with the Department of Mines and Geology.
Earlier, Kiran said that he killed her following distress he faced both personally and professionally after losing his job. Police obtained his 10-day custody to find out if he had any accomplices. Subsequently, the Thalaghattapura police took over the case from their Subramanyapura counterpart.
Police presented the technical evidence during interrogation, prompting Kiran’s confession. He kept the stolen cash and valuables at his friend’s place, which police have now seized.