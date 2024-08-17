Koramangala PG murder case: Owner booked for negligence

A police probe revealed that Abhishek Ghosi, 24, a native of Madhya Pradesh who stayed in Bengaluru, walked up to Kriti’s room in the PG accommodation, stabbed her multiple times, and slit her throat before fleeing. Kriti’s murder in her own PG had sent shock waves in the city. The PG accommodation was pulled up, and safety issues were raised.

The police probe revealed that the PG accommodation had all safety measures, but it was a security lapse that led to the murder. “The security guard went upstairs, leaving the front door open. There was no one monitoring the reception too,” a senior police investigating the case told DH.

Observing this negligence, the police have opened an FIR under BNS Section 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and have named the PG owner Shyam Sunder Reddy as the prime accused.