Krishi Mela 2024: Farming meets future with climate-smart innovations  

<p>Bengaluru: To showcase advancements in sustainable farming, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) will host its annual Krishi Mela from November 14 to 17 at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) in Jakkur.</p>.<p>Themed "Climate Smart Digital Farming", the mela will highlight digital agricultural innovations such as automated boom sprayers, fertiliser broadcasters, depth controllers, AI-powered smart beehives, and solar-operated bird scarers.</p>.<p>The event will feature new crop varieties, climate-resilient farming equipment, and expert panels on sustainable practices.</p>.<p>KrishiBot, a battery-operated smart farming assistant capable of precision seeding and fertilisation, will also be demonstrated.</p>.<p>From dry farming techniques to hydroponics, the mela will showcase a range of desi and exotic edible leaves, flowers, fruits, and vegetables.</p>.<p>UAS vice-chancellor Dr SV Suresha noted that nearly 700 stalls are expected, featuring not only displays, but live demonstrations. Attendees can also explore exhibits on comprehensive farming, horticulture, siridhanya millets, pest control, agri-markets, postharvest equipment, beekeeping, and medicinal plants, with farmers sharing insights on sustainable practices.</p>.<p>Crop museum tour for children with special needs</p>.<p>As a prelude to the main fair, the university recently organised "A Day with Special Minds in an Agricultural Environment" — a crop museum tour for children with disabilities.</p>.<p>Over 200 children from the Association for People with Disabilities, Voice of Needy Foundation, Kalpavruksha, and Belaku participated in guided crop tours, cultural activities, and an agri-themed quiz.</p>.<p>UAS vice-chancellor Dr SV Suresha highlighted that this special event aimed to offer children with disabilities a chance to engage with agriculture in a more intimate setting before the large crowds at the Krishi Mela.</p>