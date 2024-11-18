Krishi Mela concludes; 34.13 lakh footfall over 4 days

<p>Bengaluru: Over 34.13 lakh people took part in the four-day Krishi Mela (farmers' fair) at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra, bringing in a revenue of Rs 6.17 crore. </p>.<p>The fair, themed around 'Climate smart digital farming', saw families, terrace-farming enthusiasts, planters, and scholars from all walks of life on Sunday, the concluding day. </p>.<p>The major attractions included demonstrations of integrated farming techniques, a driverless tractor with an automated boom sprayer, a coconut-harvesting drone, the Krishi Bot for remote-controlled ploughing, groundnut sowing, fertilisation, and a multispectral drone for crop health assessment. </p>.<p>Along with the Dr MH Marigowda State Horticulture Award, awards were also given away to the Best Youth Farmer from Chikkaballapur and Kolar, Best Woman Farmer, Dr R Dwarakinath Best Farmer, and Best Distributor. </p>.Blaming Goddess Bhuvaneshwari for SSLC exam failure Bengaluru teen vandalises idol.<p>The special attraction at the fair included Jaffarabadi buffaloes, which give 15-20 litres of milk daily. "The larger-than-life buffaloes weigh more than a tonne and are capable of surviving a fight with tigers,” Krishnamurthy CN from the Shri Krishna Goshaale noted. </p>.<p>The fair also had a live demonstration of beekeeping using a plastic frame, which, according to scientists, is a more efficient method to decrease the time spent by bees to construct the honeycombs. </p>