<p>Bengaluru: Kristu Jayanti College has appointed its first vice-chancellor after receiving the deemed university status. </p>.<p>Rev Fr Dr Abraham Vettiyankal, Chancellor of the University, appointed Rev Fr Dr Augustine George as the Vice-Chancellor. </p>.<p>Dr George has served Kristu Jayanti College in various capacities, as Head of the Department, Dean, Director of the Law College, Vice-Principal, and Principal. </p>.<p>The Ministry of Education conferred the deemed university status upon Kristu Jayanti under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956.</p>.<p>From just nine students in 1999, the institution has grown to 16,000 students as a deemed-to-be university, according to a news release. </p>