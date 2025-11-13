Menu
KSRTC launches new flybus service from Bengaluru airport to Davangere

From the airport, the bus service will cost Rs 1,250 to Davangere, Rs 980 to Chitradurga and Rs 400 to Tumakuru.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 22:15 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 22:15 IST
Bengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportKSRTCDavangere

