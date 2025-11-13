<p>Bengaluru: The KSRTC has launched a new direct Flybus service between Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and Davangere. It was flagged off on Wednesday by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. </p>.<p>The Volvo seater bus departs from the airport at 12.45 pm and 10 am daily, and from Davangere at 8 am and 5 pm. During the five-hour journey, the bus will pass through Satellite Town Ring Road, Doddaballapur bypass, Dobbspet, Tumakuru bypass and Chitradurga bypass. </p>.<p>From the airport, the bus service will cost Rs 1,250 to Davangere, Rs 980 to Chitradurga and Rs 400 to Tumakuru. </p>.KSRTC to launch direct Flybus from Bengaluru airport to Davangere.<p>Additionally, from November 15 onwards, the KSRTC will provide free Nandini snack boxes procured to all Flybus passengers. Each snack box will contain a water bottle, flavoured milk, cookies, cake and a savoury snack (kodubale). </p>.<p>First launched in August 2013 to Mysuru, the Flybus service connects the Bengaluru airport to various cities in southern Karnataka to help air passengers. </p>.<p>The KSRTC now operates nine Flybus services to Mysuru and two each to Madikeri, Kundapura and Davangere, making 44 trips and ferrying 1,050 passengers daily. It earns Rs 90 per km. A Volvo sleeper bus (Ambaari Utsav) runs on the Kundapura routes. </p>