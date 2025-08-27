Lakebed in Bengaluru's Harlur dumped with debris as authorities 'stay silent'

<p>Bengaluru: In yet another instance of lake land under threat, parts of an abandoned waterbody in Harlur, located in one of the city’s fastest growing real estate pockets, have been encroached upon and levelled with debris.</p>.<p>The parcel of land, close to Sarjapur Main Road, is being flattened in what appears to be preparation for construction.</p>.<p>Sprawled over one acre and three guntas, the land is located in Survey Number 24 of Ambalipura village, Varthur Hobli.</p>.<p>Revenue records show it is not just government land, but also marked as 'sarkari kunte' (pond). One side of the ‘kunte’ is lined with trees and the other abuts Harlur Main Road.</p>.<p>Over the years, the waterbody was abandoned and turned into a dumping yard. Now, fresh soil is being brought in trucks to level the land. While the BBMP has built a park in part of the survey number, the remaining portions are being encroached upon.</p>.Woman’s wristwatch stolen during security check at Bengaluru Airport.<p>Residents allege authorities have remained silent despite repeated complaints. The land is valued at over Rs 60 crore, yet the encroacher remains unidentified.</p>.<p>KS Kangheyan, a social worker from Mahadevapura, said the encroachment will choke the lake’s catchment, affecting groundwater recharge.</p>.<p>"While the government advocates this vital practice, there has been systematic closure and encroachment of natural ponds. Alarmingly, despite numerous follow-up efforts, there has been a lack of meaningful action taken to address this situation,” he said, questioning the government’s commitment to protect water resources.</p>.<p>Residents have approached both the BBMP and the Revenue Department, the custodian of lakes below three acres. Yet no official has visited the spot, disclosed who is behind the encroachment, or confirmed whether a land survey has been carried out.</p>.<p>Additional Deputy Commissioner Jagadish K Naik said he was unaware of the issue. “I will check and come back,” he said.</p>.<p>Locals suspect a prominent builder is behind the encroachment.</p>