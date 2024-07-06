Bengaluru: Lalbagh's Independence-Day flower show to celebrate Dr Ambedkar’s life 

Bengaluru: The Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh will kick off on August 8 and continue until August 19.
This year’s theme, chosen by the Horticulture Department, will celebrate the life and achievements of Dr BR Ambedkar, marking the 216th flower show.
M Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, told DH that preparations for the much-anticipated event have begun, with the final concept to be decided within the next 10 days.
"We have decided that the flower show will pay a floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar. However, we are yet to finalise the concept and work out the finer details. We are consulting experts and researchers to explore the best ways to portray his life and achievements,” Jagadeesh said.
The department has already held initial discussions with scholars and researchers and plans to consult at least 50 more experts in the coming days.
It is also planning to set up around eight screens across the garden to play videos depicting Ambedkar's life journey and important speeches. "At the glasshouse, we plan to create displays that portray his life journey from childhood to his later years, like a 'jeevana darshana'," Jagadeesh added.
