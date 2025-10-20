<p>Bengaluru: The land mafia has struck again — this time by forging the signature of the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner (DC) to create a fake order, prompting the Revenue Department to call for an inquiry.</p>.<p>Officials suspect the involvement of staff from the taluk office.</p>.<p>The case concerns one acre of land in Survey No 55 of Bellahalli, Yelahanka hobli. In March 2023, a builder and others had sought permission to use the land to construct a road connecting nearby properties.</p>.<p>The then DC, KA Dayananda, sought a legal opinion on the request, which revealed that the land was classified as gomala (grazing land) and was under litigation before the Supreme Court. In July 2024, Dayananda rejected the proposal and returned the file.</p>.<p>"All these documents are now part of a file. Despite that, my signature has been forged, and a fake order was issued to the taluk office, based on which a mutation was executed in the pahani (RTC),” said Dayananda, who now serves as Commissioner of the Karnataka Housing Board.</p>.<p><strong>Inconsistencies found</strong></p>.<p>The fake order cites a request by Sadananda G Baykod of G Corp Spaces Pvt Ltd and Bellahalli villagers, seeking the same land to build a road connecting nearby houses.</p>.Bengaluru Urban officials identify 273 illegal forest land grants totaling nearly 450 acres.<p>Curiously, while acknowledging the pending Supreme Court case, the order goes on to grant the land “subject to the outcome” of the case.</p>.<p>In a detailed complaint to Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, Dayananda pointed to multiple irregularities, suggesting possible collusion by officials at the taluk level.</p>.<p>"They had also come up with another fake order dated June 1, 2020, which appears to be forged as well. Those behind this may be trying to misuse government land to inflate the value of their properties. Criminal action should be initiated against them,” he wrote.</p>.<p>When contacted, Kataria confirmed that action was being initiated. “I have directed the deputy commissioner to file a police complaint and ensure a thorough investigation,” he said.</p>