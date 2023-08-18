Leila Alvares back in Bengaluru with new musical ‘Something Rotten’

Leila Alvares is back with another musical. ‘Something Rotten’, hailed as one of the funniest musical comedies, will be staged in the city next week.
Leila is a familiar name in Bengaluru. She lives in Kodagu and returns to the city every year to present a fundraiser musical, directed by her and produced by her non-profit The C.A.U.S.E. Foundation. Not just Bengaluru, she has been staging her musicals in cities like Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Chennai for the past 25 years.
Her latest directorial is set in 1590s’ England. The story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in theatre as they compete with the wild popularity of William Shakespeare. The original ‘Something Rotten’ opened on Broadway, New York in 2015.
The Bengaluru cast includes a mix of well-known and aspiring artistes. “The cast members are not theatre artistes but are from different professions. It (the musical) has helped them gain more confidence (in life).”
The show will be accompanied by a live band directed by Aashish Paul, while the dance performances are choreographed by Elexer Fernandes, Kieren Alvares Lynn and Keira Alvares Ganapathy. Proceeds from the show will be donated to local human and animal welfare charities, she shares.
On August 26, 7.15 pm and August 27, 11.15 am and 7.15 pm at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Tickets online.