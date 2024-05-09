IPL 2024: CSK aim to continue ascent to top-three, GT will look to play spoiler

Ahmedabad: Despite being hit by the absence of key bowlers due to injuries as well as international commitments, Chennai Super Kings is still likely to display their on-field ruthlessness while taking on wooden spooners Gujarat Titans in a 12th round IPL encounter here on Friday.

Caught in a mid-table logjam with 12 points from 11 games, the away match against Gujarat will be very important for Ruturaj Gaikwad's men as they are still not assured of a play-off berth and a defeat could really dent their chances.

With Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana out of the tournament due to injuries and Mustafizur Rahman back on national duty, CSK's bowling attack sans Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande can at best be termed second string.

A lot will depend on how the three CSK spinners— Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali bowl on a two-paced track.

Yet, the manner in which CSK defended a total of 167 in Dharamsala against Punjab Kings will give their fans hope of upping the ante against Titans, who have already lost seven in the tournament so far.