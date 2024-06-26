Leopard safari launched at Bannerghatta, more facilities promised

Khandre said visitors will get to see the big cats in their natural environment spread across 20 hectares (49.5 acres) of deciduous forest in which eight leopards have been released.

The area is protected by a railway barricade and a chain link fence of 4.5 metre height. In addition, metal sheets of 1.5 metres have been erected with a 30 degree slant, to ensure that the animals do not escape. The guidelines issued by the central zoo authority have been adopted.

The minister noted that the hilly terrain of Bannerghatta covered with greenery hosts many leopards, whose cubs have been rescued by the officials often from agricultural fields. At present, the BBP rescue centre has 14 leopards.