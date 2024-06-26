Leopard safari launched at Bannerghatta, more facilities promised

Bengaluru: Visitors at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) can now go on a Leopard safari and keep their memories green with the authorities set to provide saplings at discounted prices for every guest.
The Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister, who launched the Leopard Safari on Wednesday, told officials to distribute a free sapling to the visitors. The leopard safari at the backyard of Bengaluru was touted as the first in south India and the largest in the country.
Khandre said visitors will get to see the big cats in their natural environment spread across 20 hectares (49.5 acres) of deciduous forest in which eight leopards have been released.
The area is protected by a railway barricade and a chain link fence of 4.5 metre height. In addition, metal sheets of 1.5 metres have been erected with a 30 degree slant, to ensure that the animals do not escape. The guidelines issued by the central zoo authority have been adopted.
The minister noted that the hilly terrain of Bannerghatta covered with greenery hosts many leopards, whose cubs have been rescued by the officials often from agricultural fields. At present, the BBP rescue centre has 14 leopards.
Sapling distribution
Officials at the BBP will distribute saplings at low prices to every visitor as the department seeks to combine eco-tourism with afforestation and larger awareness about biodiversity.
Khandre directed officials to provide information to the people on the role of forests and ecology in everyday life and sell saplings on discount. "Enough information to enable a visitor to recognise 10 species of trees. They should be encouraged to buy one sapling for planting at their homes," he said.
New attractions
Groundbreaking ceremony was conducted on Wednesday to begin work on a skywalk and five new animal enclosures. The skywalk will connect the zoo with the butterfly park and provide a closer view of the canopy and birds.
He said that the BBP will have a centre to support breastfeeding moms and facilities will be provided to care for babies. Two more such centres will come up in the next one year, he said.
Elephant feeding centre
The minister inaugurated an elephant feeding centre built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. The centre is aimed at creating a strong bond between mahuts and elephant calves, which are separated from their mothers at the age of three.
At present, there are 26 elephants in the BBP. On an average, about two to three elephants are born every year. The centre will help mahuts and kavadis will give round the clock care to the newborns, the minister added.
Published 26 June 2024, 10:28 IST